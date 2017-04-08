A top Crime Investigation Department official was arrested for leaking information about an investigation into a ransacking case in Assam’s Silapathar, The Times of India reported on Saturday. N Rajamarthandan, who headed the special investigation team to track the case, was arrested on Thursday night for providing details about the case to the aide of an arrested accused.

“The investigation has found evidence against him [Rajamarthandan],” Police Commissioner Hiren Nath told the English daily. Rajamarthandan, who is a senior superintendent of police-rank official, was suspended on Tuesday and remanded to two-day police custody on Friday.

The Nikhil Bharat Bengali Udbastu Samannay Samiti had allegedly ransacked an office of the All Assam Students’ Union in Silapathar on March 6. Officials told the English daily that Rajamarthandan shared information with an aide of the accused Subodh Biswas via a reply to a Right to Information Act query.

“The CID does not come under the ambit of RTI until it is related to violation of human rights. Moreover, he did not consult his colleagues and seniors and allegedly provided the information while taking advantage of his position,” an unidentified official told the English daily. The accused officer’s recent phone records verified his communication with the group’s members, the official said.