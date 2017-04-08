Swedish police arrested two male suspects after a truck drove into pedestrians on a busy street in Sweden’s Stockholm, before ramming into a department store on Friday and killing at least four, BBC reported on Saturday. The arrests were made separately after local police released a CCTV-captured image of the “person of interest”.

Officials said they arrested a man resembling the person in the image in Marsta, while the other was arrested in Hjulsta for having links to the first suspect, BBC quoted local media.

The accused driver had escaped from the site of the incident in the city. Describing the attack as one perpetrated by terrorists, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven condemned the attack and ordered for increased security along the country’s borders.

A beer company, that owns the truck, claimed the vehicle was hijacked during a delivery round.

In the past two years, similar attacks have claimed the lives of scores of civilians in Europe and the United States.