Authorities in Odisha have imposed curfew in Bhadrak after communal clashes were reported over allegedly derogatory comments about Ram and Sita on Facebook. The restrictions, which were imposed on Friday, has been extended till 6 pm on Saturday.

Tension started brewing when members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal blocked roads and staged demonstrations outside the local police station on Thursday to demand the arrest of three Muslim youngsters who allegedly posted the controversial comments. The Bhagat Sena Ram Navmi Samiti lodged a complaint against the three individuals after they allegedly posted insulting comments on Bajrang Dal activist Ajit Kumar Padhihari’s Facebook wall, The Indian Express reported.

Superintendent of Police Dilip Das said a mob blocked traffic near Nua Bazar square while members of the local Hindu and Muslim communities held a peace committee meeting. Clashes broke out in which four police personnel were injured and around 60 shops were set ablaze, The Times of India reported. Director General of Police KB Singh told the daily that five people have been detained in connection with the violence.

Rioters also damaged a Hanuman Temple on Friday. No untoward incident has been reported on Saturday. Meanwhile, the state authorities removed District Collector LN Mishra and appointed Cuttack Municipal Commissioner Gyana Ranjan Das to the post.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made a public appeal for peace to be maintained and said stringent action would be taken against those attempting to disrupt peace. Patnaik, who is also the state Home Minister, is currently in Delhi to attend an inter-state council meeting.

A college in the area has postponed examination in view of the prevailing violence, OTV reported. Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, too, cancelled his trip to Bhadrak on account of the prevalent tension.