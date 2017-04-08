A German national was admitted to a Delhi hospital on Saturday after an unidentified person attacked him with a sharp object in the Capital’s Geeta Colony area, ANI reported. The accused is absconding, said the police.

Benjamin Scolt, 19, was reportedly travelling from Chandni Chowk in an auto-rickshaw when the driver allowed another man inside the vehicle, DNA reported. They attacked Scolt and fled with his money. The foreign national told the police that he jumped out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital by a passer-by.

More details awaited.