Two unidentified men shot dead an Indian clerk at a gas station in Washington after looting a convenience store. Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Saturday said that she had received a report about Vikram Jaryal and that the Indian Consulate was communicating with the local authorities on the matter.

“On April 6, two miscreants entered the shop at 1.30 am. They snatched cash from [the] victim and shot him in the chest. This resulted in his death. We are coordinating with the investigative agencies. They have got the CCTV footage and are in the process of apprehending the culprits,” Swaraj said on Twitter. The minister said the San Francisco consulate was helping Jaryal’s family with information and following up the matter with the local authorities.

Jaryal hailed from Hoshiarpur district in Punjab, reported PTI. He had moved to US about 25 days ago.

In the last two months, there have been four attacks on Indians in the US. Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot dead at a Kansas City bar on February 23 by a Navy veteran, Adam Puriton. Eyewitnesses at Austins Bar and Grill had heard Puriton shout “Get out of my country” before he started shooting at the men, whom he had believed were Arabs.

Another store owner in South California was found dead outside his residence on March 2. On March 3, a gunman shot a Sikh American in Washington, after telling him to “go back” to his own country. On March 12, a Florida man set a store own by a person of Indian origin on fire.

Swaraj had said the recent attacks on Indians have been “stray incidents”. The minister had said that US President Donald Trump and his administration had condemned the racial attack on Indians there. She has said there was no need for a travel advisory for Indians travelling to the US as such incidents were only sporadic and did not reflect the sentiments of Americans towards Indians.

On 6 April two miscreants entered the shop at 1.30 am. They snatched cash from victim and shot on his chest. This resulted in his death. /3 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 8, 2017