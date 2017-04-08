The Uttar Pradesh Police stopped a church prayer meeting in Maharajgang after members of Chief Minister Adityanath’s Hindu Yuva Vahini alleged forced religious conversions, ANI reported on Saturday. The members said foreign nationals were forcing locals to convert using the ruse of a prayer meeting. The meeting had more than 150 people in attendance, including 11 United States nationals.

The group’s members filed a complaint against the Dathauli church pastor, Yohannan Adam, who has denied the charge, Hindustan Times reported. “The charges are absolutely baseless. The people were attending a prayer meeting voluntarily. We prayed. Nothing else was done,” Adam said.

The police told the daily that investigation was under way. “No prior permission was taken before the meeting. We stopped the meeting after a complaint was registered. Appropriate action will be taken if the charges are correct,” said police officer Anand Kumar Gupta. However, some other media reports said that no formal case was registered till Saturday and that the US nationals were allowed to leave after the police verified their documents.

The right-wing group has accused Christian missionaries in the region of forcibly converting locals to their faith. “The presence of US nationals indicates that innocent and illiterate Hindus were being converted by the missionaries, who lured them with money to change their religion,” said Krishna Nandan, a Hindu Yuva Vahini leader.

Earlier this year, the group had accused the Full Gospel Church in Gorakhpur of similar charges and attacked it. Several Hindu organisations have conducted ghar wapsi (homecoming) ceremonies for people who have allegedly been converted under coercion, the English daily reported.