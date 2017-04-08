United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday named Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai the messenger of peace for the international body, reported Reuters. The 19-year-old Pakistani activist will be appointed formally to the post on Monday. Once appointed, Yousafzai will be the youngest UN peace messenger, which the highest honour bestowed by the UN chief on a global citizen, according to AP.

As part of her responsibilities, Yousafzai will promote girls’ education – a cause that she has championed for years now. Yousafzai became a household name in 2012 when a Taliban man shot her on the head as punishment for campaigning for girls’ right to education. “Even in the face of grave danger, Malala Yousafzai has shown an unwavering commitment to the rights of women, girls and all people,” said Guterres.

Before Yousafzai, actors Michael Douglas and Leonardo DiCaprio and and musicians Daniel Barenboim and Yo-Yo Ma have held the post. Yousafzai was the first Pakistani to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. Currently, she is based in Britain where she has set up the Malala Fund to support girls’ education projects in developing countries.