The big news: Sushma Swaraj takes note of Indian shot dead in Washington, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: A curfew was imposed in Odisha's Bhadrak after communal clashes, and businessman Sachiin Joshi bought Vijay Mallya's Goa villa.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Indian shot dead by robbers at Washington gas station: Minister Sushma Swaraj said she had received a report about Vikram Jaryal and the Indian Consulate was communicating with the local authorities on the matter.
- Curfew in Odisha town after communal clashes over alleged comments about Ram and Sita on Facebook: At least four police personnel were injured and around 60 shops were set ablaze during the violence.
- Vijay Mallya’s Goa Kingfisher Villa sold to actor-businessman Sachiin Joshi: He reportedly paid Rs 73.01 crore for the property.
- Jammu commerce chamber says it will identify and kill Rohingya Muslims if state does not deport them: The group demanded that the government book people renting out their properties to the refugees under a law that allows detention without trial for six months.
- Yogi Adityanath’s Hindu Yuva Vahini disrupts church meet alleging forced religious conversions in Uttar Pradesh: The group’s members accused 11 US nationals of using the gathering in Maharajgang as a cover for the illegal practice.
- 19-year-old German national attacked and robbed, accused absconding: Benjamin Scolt was admitted to a local hospital.
- Larsen and Toubro names SN Subrahmanyan the chief executive officer: His predecessor AM Naik will become the non-executive chairman for three years staring October 1.
- 16 RSS workers arrested in connection with teen’s murder in Kerala’s Vayalar: However, the police denied any political motive behind the murder of Ananthu Ashokan.
- Two suspects arrested after truck killed four: The arrests were made separately after local police released a CCTV-captured image of the ‘person of interest’.
- Malala Yousafzai named UN messenger of peace: The 19-year-old Pakistani activist will be the youngest person to be appointed to the post.