A look at the headlines right now:

Indian shot dead by robbers at Washington gas station: Minister Sushma Swaraj said she had received a report about Vikram Jaryal and the Indian Consulate was communicating with the local authorities on the matter. Curfew in Odisha town after communal clashes over alleged comments about Ram and Sita on Facebook: At least four police personnel were injured and around 60 shops were set ablaze during the violence. Vijay Mallya’s Goa Kingfisher Villa sold to actor-businessman Sachiin Joshi: He reportedly paid Rs 73.01 crore for the property. Jammu commerce chamber says it will identify and kill Rohingya Muslims if state does not deport them: The group demanded that the government book people renting out their properties to the refugees under a law that allows detention without trial for six months. Yogi Adityanath’s Hindu Yuva Vahini disrupts church meet alleging forced religious conversions in Uttar Pradesh: The group’s members accused 11 US nationals of using the gathering in Maharajgang as a cover for the illegal practice. 19-year-old German national attacked and robbed, accused absconding: Benjamin Scolt was admitted to a local hospital. Larsen and Toubro names SN Subrahmanyan the chief executive officer: His predecessor AM Naik will become the non-executive chairman for three years staring October 1. 16 RSS workers arrested in connection with teen’s murder in Kerala’s Vayalar: However, the police denied any political motive behind the murder of Ananthu Ashokan. Two suspects arrested after truck killed four: The arrests were made separately after local police released a CCTV-captured image of the ‘person of interest’. Malala Yousafzai named UN messenger of peace: The 19-year-old Pakistani activist will be the youngest person to be appointed to the post.