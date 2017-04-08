The Congress on Saturday filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, claiming violation of the Model Code of Conduct for allegedly distributing money ahead of the by-polls in the state on Sunday. The controversy was triggered by a video in circulation, in which Yeddyurappa can be seen handing money to a farmer’s family, PTI reported.

BJP Karnataka chief B S Yeddyurappa gives money to family of deceased farmer.Congress alleges violation of model code(bypolls) (7.4.17) pic.twitter.com/OhaI7MJnUj — ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017

The BJP leader, however, clarified that he was donating Rs 1 lakh to the family of Chikkamada Shetty, the farmer who had committed suicide recently, and that it was not related to the by-elections to the Gundlupete and Nanjanagudu seats. The former chief minister had met the family on Friday in Voddana Hosahalli village, which falls in the poll-bound Gundlupet constituency.

“On behalf of the party, we have given Rs 1-lakh donation. We left before 5 pm [on Friday, when the Model of Conduct comes into effect]. [Former minister] Renukacharya had already visited the place a couple of days ago and had spent time with them and collected information,” he told reporters.