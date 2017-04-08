A look at the headlines right now:

India extends $5-billion credit line to Bangladesh, but no consensus on Teesta treaty yet: Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina signed 22 deals, including on credit lines for defence supplies ($5 million) and infrastructure projects ($4.5 billion). Parties must be held accountable for not fulfilling poll promises, says Chief Justice JS Khehar: The country’s senior-most judge said manifestos have become ‘mere pieces of paper’ nowadays. When Congress has four offices in Delhi and BJP seven, why can’t AAP have one, says Arvind Kejriwal: The chief minister alleged that the lieutenant governor cancelling the land allotted for the AAP headquarters was part of a larger plot to ‘finish’ the party. Uma Bharti says she is ready to go to jail for a Ram temple in Ayodhya: The water minister asserted that it was a ‘matter of belief’ for her and she would ‘hang herself’ for it if needed. People, not China, will decide whether the tradition continues, says Dalai Lama: Addressing his followers in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang, he said he had no inkling of who his successor would be and that it could even be a woman. After Air India, four private airlines lift flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad: The Civil Aviation Ministry is planning to tighten norms to frame a national no-fly list, says MoS Jayant Sinha. ‘Are only BJP and RSS members Indians?’, Chidambaram reacts to Tarun Vijay’s racist remarks: The former finance minister questioned who the BJP leader was referring to when he said ‘we live with blacks’. Indian shot dead by robbers at Washington gas station: Minister Sushma Swaraj said she had received a report about Vikram Jaryal and the Indian Consulate was communicating with the local authorities on the matter. Congress moves EC after BJP’s Yeddyurappa gives money to a farmer’s family: The ruling party in the state accused its saffron rival of violating the Model Code of Conduct in the poll-bound Gundlupet constituency.

ABVP disrupts football match at Jammu University allegedly after students disrespect national anthem: The activists said they have evidence to show two Kashmiri students talking while the anthem was being played at the inaugural function of the tournament.