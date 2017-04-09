The big news: India and Bangladesh sign 22 pacts but water issue unresolved, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Security was heightened in Srinagar ahead of by-polls today, and Adityanath said dispute over singing Vande Mataram showed narrow-mindedness.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India extends $5-billion credit line to Bangladesh, but no consensus on Teesta treaty yet: Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina signed 22 deals, including on credit lines for defence supplies ($5 million) and infrastructure projects ($4.5 billion).
- Security heightened in Srinagar as violence reported in several areas ahead of by-polls today: The People’s Democratic Party has fielded Nazir Ahmad Khan to contest against National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah.
- Refusing to sing Vande Mataram reflects narrow-mindedness, says Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that it was a ‘matter of grave concern’.
- After Air India, four private airlines lift flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad: The Civil Aviation Ministry is planning to tighten norms to frame a national no-fly list, says MoS Jayant Sinha.
- Parties must be held accountable for not fulfilling poll promises, says Chief Justice JS Khehar: The country’s senior-most judge said manifestos have become ‘mere pieces of paper’ nowadays.
- Uma Bharti says she is ready to go to jail for a Ram temple in Ayodhya: The water minister asserted that it was a ‘matter of belief’ for her and she would ‘hang herself’ for it if needed.
- Congress moves EC after BJP’s Yeddyurappa gives money to a farmer’s family: The ruling party in the state accused its saffron rival of violating the Model Code of Conduct in the poll-bound Gundlupet constituency.
- When Congress has four offices in Delhi and BJP seven, why can’t AAP have one, says Arvind Kejriwal: The chief minister alleged that the lieutenant governor cancelling the land allotted for the AAP headquarters was part of a larger plot to ‘finish’ the party.
- ABVP disrupts football match at Jammu University allegedly after students disrespect national anthem: The activists said they have evidence to show two Kashmiri students talking while the anthem was being played at the inaugural function of the tournament.
- Indian shot dead by robbers at Washington gas station: Minister Sushma Swaraj said she had received a report about Vikram Jaryal and the Indian Consulate was communicating with the local authorities on the matter.