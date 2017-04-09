A look at the headlines right now:

India extends $5-billion credit line to Bangladesh, but no consensus on Teesta treaty yet: Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina signed 22 deals, including on credit lines for defence supplies ($5 million) and infrastructure projects ($4.5 billion). Security heightened in Srinagar as violence reported in several areas ahead of by-polls today: The People’s Democratic Party has fielded Nazir Ahmad Khan to contest against National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah.

Refusing to sing Vande Mataram reflects narrow-mindedness, says Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that it was a ‘matter of grave concern’. After Air India, four private airlines lift flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad: The Civil Aviation Ministry is planning to tighten norms to frame a national no-fly list, says MoS Jayant Sinha.

Parties must be held accountable for not fulfilling poll promises, says Chief Justice JS Khehar: The country’s senior-most judge said manifestos have become ‘mere pieces of paper’ nowadays. Uma Bharti says she is ready to go to jail for a Ram temple in Ayodhya: The water minister asserted that it was a ‘matter of belief’ for her and she would ‘hang herself’ for it if needed. Congress moves EC after BJP’s Yeddyurappa gives money to a farmer’s family: The ruling party in the state accused its saffron rival of violating the Model Code of Conduct in the poll-bound Gundlupet constituency. When Congress has four offices in Delhi and BJP seven, why can’t AAP have one, says Arvind Kejriwal: The chief minister alleged that the lieutenant governor cancelling the land allotted for the AAP headquarters was part of a larger plot to ‘finish’ the party. ABVP disrupts football match at Jammu University allegedly after students disrespect national anthem: The activists said they have evidence to show two Kashmiri students talking while the anthem was being played at the inaugural function of the tournament. Indian shot dead by robbers at Washington gas station: Minister Sushma Swaraj said she had received a report about Vikram Jaryal and the Indian Consulate was communicating with the local authorities on the matter.