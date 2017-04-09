A Chhattisgarh TV news anchor on Saturday showed exemplary commitment to her job by reading out a breaking news story on live television about a road accident knowing it involved her husband. Supreet Kaur, who works as a news reader at Chhattisgarh’s private channel IBC-24, maintained her composure during the bulletin and she broke down only after the cameras went off.

About 15 minutes into the bulletin, Kaur broke the news about a car accident involving a Renault Duster in Mahasamund district. There was a call-in with the channel’s reporter who informed that three of the five people travelling in the car had died.

Though the reporter did not identify the deceased, Kaur knew the accident involved her husband for he, too, was to travel in a Renault Duster along the same route with four companions. She came out of the studio after the bulletin and called up the reporter who confirmed her husband had indeed died in the accident.

“It speaks volumes about her sense of duty and professionalism that she continued and kept her calm for another 10 minutes,” an editor told The Indian Express. She has worked with the channel for nine years.

Kaur is a Raipur resident. The couple got married last year, and she has a young daughter.