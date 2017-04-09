A complain of assault has been filed against model and Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal for assaulting a man in Delhi on Sunday, reported ANI. The actor allegedly got angry when he caught the man clicking his pictures and snatched his camera before throwing it at him.

Identified as one Shobhit, the man suffered injuries in the incident that took place in a hotel. “The incident happened at 3.30 am,” he said. ”I do not know why Arjun Rampal threw the camera at me.” The victim later alleged that the police was not cooperting in the case. The Delhi Police have started investigation to find out what exactly happened at the event, reported The Economic Times.

Incident happened at 3.30 am, I don't know why Arjun Rampal threw camera at me.Police not cooperating at all: Shobhit,Victim pic.twitter.com/eFM6P5mXGn — ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017