The Meteorological Department has issued a three-day heatwave warning for Andhra Pradesh. “While 460 mandals [sub-districts] across the 13 districts have to be cautious about the heat index, 195 others in all the coastal districts will have to be extremely cautious,” said a press release by the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority.

The APSDMA on Saturday asked the people of the state to remain careful during the next three days. The Rayalaseema region in the state crossed 41°C by March-end and is the worst-affected area in the state, reported The NewsMinute. The temperatures in Telangana, Vidharba and Marathwada are expected to be above 40°C this week, YK Reddy, IMD Hyderabad director, told dna.

Meanwhile, the IMD has put out a heat wave warning for as many as 15 states in the April-June period, including Punjab, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi. The department has predicted intense heat conditions for Tamil Nadu till April 14, reported The New Indian Express. Next week is going to be the hottest this summer so far for Tamil Nadu with mercury expected to reach 43°C in parts of the state.

In March, the Met department and the National Disaster Management Authority had directed states to take measures to prevent heat-related deaths – the toll stood around 700 in 2016.