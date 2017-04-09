People travelling by the Delhi-Patna Rajdhani Express were robbed early on Sunday near Buxar in Bihar. The dacoits are believed to have beaten up several passengers in the A4, B1 and B2 coaches of the train before fleeing with their valuables. Three people were injured in the incident.

The Railway Protection Force personnel which is a part of the escort team was suspended for negligence, ANI reported. The coach attendant present on the train was also detained for allegedly helping the dacoits. At least four people have lodged complaints with the Railway Police claiming their valuables were stolen by dacoits who were let in to the coach, reported News18.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has asked the director general of RPF to co-ordinate with the Bihar police and take action against the accused. A First Information Report has been filed and an investigation is under way, but no arrests have been made so far.

Patna Rajdhani train dacoity: Three people injured in the incident. Victims file complaint pic.twitter.com/1AUuLLmUpY — ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017