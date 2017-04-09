A group of unidentified assailants attacked the car of the Congress candidate for the Ater constituency by-poll in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Two people were injured in the incident, according to ANI. The Congress has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the attack.

The incident took place when Congress leader Hemant Katare was travelling in a car in Sankri village. The Ater seat was lying vacant after Katare’s father who was the representative for the constituency died last year.

ANI also reported that a polling booth was captured in the village. “Since last night, about 35 polling booth officers have been taken to unknown location,” said Madhya Pradesh Congress committee president Arun Yadav. “I will complain to Election Commission about booth capturing.”

By-elections are being held in Ater and Bandhavgarh constituencies in the state. Earlier, the Congress had alleged that the Electronic Voting Machines were compromised after one of them issued a receipt with the BJP poll symbol even though the polling officer had pressed the button for the Samajwadi Party during a demonstration. The EC replaced four malfunctioning EVMs after that.

Bhind(MP): Car of Congress candidate vandalised, 2 people beaten up& booth captured.Congress blames BJP supporters for the incident. #bypoll pic.twitter.com/vqAhtBHlyz — ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017