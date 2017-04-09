A look at the headlines right now:

Violence reported in Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir during by-elections: Congress leader’s car attacked in Madhya Pradesh’s Ater during Bhind by-polls, three youths were killed in protests in Budgam during polling for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. RK Nagar by-poll in Tamil Nadu may be postponed in wake of cash-for-votes scam, say reports: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar is believed to have admitted that the party gave money to voters. Passengers of Patna Rajdhani Express looted, beaten up in Bihar: While a Railway Protection Force official was suspended, the coach attendant was detained for allegedly helping the dacoits. Chhattisgarh TV anchor learns of husband’s death while reading news about accident, finishes report: Supreet Kaur of IBC-24 maintained her composure during the bulletin and broke down only after the cameras went off. IMD issues three-day heat wave warning for Andhra Pradesh: As many as 195 sub-districts have been asked to remain ‘extremely cautious’. Refusing to sing Vande Mataram reflects narrow-mindedness, says Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that it was a ‘matter of grave concern’. Complaint filed against Arjun Rampal for allegedly assaulting a man in Delhi: The actor snatched and threw the man’s camera at him when he caught him taking his photos, the victim said. Meghalaya BJP observes silence after rumours about Vinod Khanna’s death, apologises later: Party’s general secretary David Kharsati said they had not verified the news conveyed to them by party members. Girl found in UP forest not raised by monkeys, but abandoned by humans, say doctors and officials: She is suspected to be disabled and hence her family might have left her in the forest, they told The Guardian. Indian and Chinese navies work together on anti-piracy mission, thwart attempt to hijack ship: The pirates, however, escaped before the security forces reached the vessel.