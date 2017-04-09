The big news: Violence reported in Madhya Pradesh, Srinagar during by-polls, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Reports suggested that RK Nagar by-poll in Tamil Nadu may be postponed, and Patna Rajdhani Express was attacked by robbers near Buxar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Violence reported in Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir during by-elections: Congress leader’s car attacked in Madhya Pradesh’s Ater during Bhind by-polls, three youths were killed in protests in Budgam during polling for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.
- RK Nagar by-poll in Tamil Nadu may be postponed in wake of cash-for-votes scam, say reports: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar is believed to have admitted that the party gave money to voters.
- Passengers of Patna Rajdhani Express looted, beaten up in Bihar: While a Railway Protection Force official was suspended, the coach attendant was detained for allegedly helping the dacoits.
- Chhattisgarh TV anchor learns of husband’s death while reading news about accident, finishes report: Supreet Kaur of IBC-24 maintained her composure during the bulletin and broke down only after the cameras went off.
- IMD issues three-day heat wave warning for Andhra Pradesh: As many as 195 sub-districts have been asked to remain ‘extremely cautious’.
- Refusing to sing Vande Mataram reflects narrow-mindedness, says Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that it was a ‘matter of grave concern’.
- Complaint filed against Arjun Rampal for allegedly assaulting a man in Delhi: The actor snatched and threw the man’s camera at him when he caught him taking his photos, the victim said.
- Meghalaya BJP observes silence after rumours about Vinod Khanna’s death, apologises later: Party’s general secretary David Kharsati said they had not verified the news conveyed to them by party members.
- Girl found in UP forest not raised by monkeys, but abandoned by humans, say doctors and officials: She is suspected to be disabled and hence her family might have left her in the forest, they told The Guardian.
- Indian and Chinese navies work together on anti-piracy mission, thwart attempt to hijack ship: The pirates, however, escaped before the security forces reached the vessel.