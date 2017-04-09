Two explosions at Coptic churches in Egypt on Sunday have left at leat 23 people dead. At least 21 people were killed in an explosion at a Coptic church in Tanta, an Egyptian city located 130 kilometres from the capital, Cairo. Hours later, an explosion at St Mark Coptic Cathedral in Alexandria claimed two lives and injured several others, while Coptic Pope Tawadros II was inside it.

Investigators looking into the Tanta incident have not yet announced what caused the blast or who was behind it. Local channels claimed dozens, possibly more than 50, were injured. An official toll has not been announced yet.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi said the injured are to be treated at military hospitals, local news channels reported. Principal Governor Ahmad Deif told the Al Arabiya news channel that either a bomb went of or a suicide attackers was involved. Security forces later searched the church for other explosive devices, but found none.

The blast at the Mar Girgis Coptic Church took place while it was full of people observing Palm Sunday, an especially holy day for the community. Palm Sunday is a feast that takes place seven days before Easter and marks the day Jesus entered Jerusalem.

Coptic Christians make up about 10% of Egypt’s population, and have often faced attacks by armed groups, in particular the Islamic State outfit, in the past. In December, at least 25 people were killed and another 35 wounded after a bomb exploded in Egypt’s main Coptic Christian cathedral in Cairo. The blast had taken place near the outer wall of St Mark’s Cathedral, which is the seat of the country’s Orthodox Christian Church and its spiritual leader, Pope Tawadros II. The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for it.

Pope Francis is expected to visit Egypt later this year.