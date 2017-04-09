An MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Hyderabad, Raja Singh, on Sunday threatened to behead those opposed to the construction of a Ram Temple on the site of what was once the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. “We can give our lives to build a Ram Mandir and we can also take lives. The temple will be constructed by Ram Navami next year,” ANI reported. “To those who warn of dire consequences if Ram Mandir [is] built...we were waiting for you to say this so we can behead you,” Singh was quoted as saying.

The BJP leader, who represents the Goshamal constituency, has made incendiary comments earlier as well. In December 2015, he had threatened to kill anyone suspected of possessing beef. “We warn them against a Dadri-like incident in Telangana. “We warn them [organisers of a beef festival in Osmania University] against a Dadri-like incident in Telangana,” he had said in December 2015.

On Saturday, Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti also spoke up in support of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and said that it was a matter of belief for her. She said she was ready to go to jail over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

“The Ram Temple is a matter of belief for me and I have immense pride in it...If I have to go to jail for it, I will. If I have to hang myself for it, I will,” the BJP leader said after meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath.