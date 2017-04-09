A massive fire broke out in a parking lot next to Raipur railway station on Sunday. Around 150 cars were gutted, ANI reported. SP Anant Kumar said the cause of the fire was being investigated. No one was injured, PTI quoted police as saying.

The flames were first noticed near vehicles stationed in a corner of the parking lot within the railway station premises around noon, Station House Officer of the Government Railway Police, Raipur Rajkumar Borjha said. Fire and emergency services were immediately informed and GRP and Railway Protection Force personnel were pressed into service, he added. It took about two hours to completely douse the flames and bring the situation under control. “We are still assessing the exact number of vehicles burnt in the incident but, prima facie, it would be more than 200,” the officer said.

The exact reason behind the fire was yet to be ascertained and a case had been registered, he added.