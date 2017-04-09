An Air India pilot has been grounded for three months for showing up drunk before he was to operate a flight to Abu Dhabi. The pilot, who was to fly the Air India Express IX 115 Delhi to Abu Dhabi, tested positive for alcohol during the mandatory pre-flight breath analyser test. This was his first offence, but if he is caught drinkin before a flight again, he can be grounded for three years.

The flight was to take off at 8.50 pm from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Rule 24 of the Aircraft Rules prohibits crew members from consuming any alcoholic drink 12 hours before a flight takes off, and it is mandatory for them to undergo an alcohol test both before and after operating a journey.