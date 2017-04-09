The Assam government on Sunday came out with a draft of its population policy in which it proposes to prevent people with more than two children from working in government jobs, PTI reported. The state government has also proposed to prevent people with a history of child marriage from entering service.

“This is a draft population policy. We have suggested that people having more than two children will not be eligible for any government job,” Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press conference in Guwahati. Any person engaged in government service will have to follow this rule till the end of his tenure, the Bharatiya Janata Party minister added.

“The two-children norm will also be applicable if a person wants to avail of tractors, homes and other government benefits. Besides, all elections such as panchayats, municipal bodies and autonomous councils held under the State Election Commission will make this norm mandatory for candidates,” Sarma said.

Sarma, who is also the education minister, said that he wanted to give free education to all girls up to the university level. “We want to make all facilities free, including fees, transportation, books and mess charges. This will arrest the school dropout rate,” he added. The policy would also incorporate stringent laws to prevent violence and sexual abuse of women, he said.