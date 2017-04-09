Srinagar by-poll: Only 6.5% show up to vote, seven protestors killed in clashes around Budgam: The BSF personnel reportedly fired live rounds on the protestors because they were not provided with pump action guns.
Egypt: At least 36 dead after explosions at Coptic churches in Tanta, Alexandria: The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for both attacks.
Chennai’s arterial Anna Salai caves in, authorities blame tunnelling work for metro: A state bus and a car were trapped in the sinkhole that was formed.
We will behead those opposed to a Ram Temple at Babri site, says BJP MLA Raja Singh: The RSS later condemned his statements and said it does not support violence.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat condemns Alwar violence, but wants national law against cow slaughter: ‘Any violence in the name of cow slaughter defames the cause,’ he said.
Air India pilot caught drunk before flight to Abu Dhabi, suspended for three months: This is his first offence; if he repeats it, he will be grounded for three years.
No government jobs, benefits if you have more than two children: Assam’s draft population policy: The state government has also proposed to prevent people with a history of child marriage from entering service.
Hindus banned sati and dowry, Muslims should ban triple talaq, says Venkaiah Naidu: It is high time that Muslim society witnesses a change, the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister added.
Massive fire breaks out next to Raipur railway station, 200 cars gutted: SP Anant Kumar said that the cause of the blaze was being investigated.
Shia’ite cleric from Iraq urges Bashar al-Assad to step down but criticises US strikes in Syria: The move is significant as Shia-dominate Iran is one of the principal backers of the Syrian government.