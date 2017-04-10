The Egyptian government has declared a three-month state of emergency after two explosions at Coptic churches claimed at least 44 lives. The blasts took place while the churches were full of people observing Palm Sunday, an especially holy day for the community.

Though President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi made the announcement on Sunday, the state of emergency will be implemented after the country’s Parliament approves it. During his speech, he said the war against jihadists would be “long and painful”, reported BBC.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks in Tanta and Alexandria. They have warned of more attacks. The blasts were carried out by two suicide bombers. “Crusaders and their apostate allies should know the bill between us and them is very big and they will pay it with rivers of blood from their children, god willing. Wait for us, for we will wait for you,” the Islamic State group said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Coptic Christians make up about 10% of Egypt’s population, and have often faced attacks by armed groups, in particular the Islamic State outfit, in the past. In December, at least 25 people were killed and another 35 wounded after a bomb exploded in Egypt’s main Coptic Christian cathedral in Cairo. The blast had taken place near the outer wall of St Mark’s Cathedral, which is the seat of the country’s Orthodox Christian Church and its spiritual leader, Pope Tawadros II. The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for it.

Pope Francis is expected to visit Egypt later this year.