A look at the headlines right now:

Election Commission cancels RK Nagar by-poll in Tamil Nadu over cash-for-votes allegations: The polling monitor said it will conduct the elections ‘when the vitiating effect created by the distribution of money and gift items gets removed’. Toll in clashes rises to eight, voter turnout for Srinagar by-polls stands at a new low of 7.14%: Among those who died were a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, while at least 300 others were injured in the violence, mostly centred around Budgam. State of emergency declared in Egypt after two explosions at Coptic churches kill at least 44: The Islamic State group that had carried out the attacks in Tanta and Alexandria has warned of more such strikes. We will behead those opposed to a Ram Temple at Babri site, says BJP MLA Raja Singh: The RSS later condemned his statements and said it does not support violence. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat condemns Alwar violence, but wants national law against cow slaughter: ‘Any violence in the name of cow slaughter defames the cause,’ he said. Hindus banned sati and dowry, Muslims should ban triple talaq, says Venkaiah Naidu: It is high time that Muslim society witnesses a change, the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister added. Chennai’s arterial Anna Salai caves in, authorities blame tunnelling work for metro: A state bus and a car were trapped in the sinkhole that was formed. No government jobs, benefits if you have more than two children, says Assam’s draft population policy: The state government has also proposed to prevent people with a history of child marriage from entering service. TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar gets interim bail after being booked for molestation: A case had been lodged against him at a police station in Andheri East after multiple women accused him of harassing them. Shia’ite cleric from Iraq urges Bashar al-Assad to step down but criticises US strikes in Syria: The move is significant as Shia-dominate Iran is one of the principal backers of the Syrian government.