The big news: EC cancels RK Nagar by-poll over voter bribery allegations, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: The toll in the clashes during the Srinagar by-elections rose to eight, and Egypt declared an emergency after two church blasts killed 44.
- Election Commission cancels RK Nagar by-poll in Tamil Nadu over cash-for-votes allegations: The polling monitor said it will conduct the elections ‘when the vitiating effect created by the distribution of money and gift items gets removed’.
- Toll in clashes rises to eight, voter turnout for Srinagar by-polls stands at a new low of 7.14%: Among those who died were a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, while at least 300 others were injured in the violence, mostly centred around Budgam.
- State of emergency declared in Egypt after two explosions at Coptic churches kill at least 44: The Islamic State group that had carried out the attacks in Tanta and Alexandria has warned of more such strikes.
- We will behead those opposed to a Ram Temple at Babri site, says BJP MLA Raja Singh: The RSS later condemned his statements and said it does not support violence.
- RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat condemns Alwar violence, but wants national law against cow slaughter: ‘Any violence in the name of cow slaughter defames the cause,’ he said.
- Hindus banned sati and dowry, Muslims should ban triple talaq, says Venkaiah Naidu: It is high time that Muslim society witnesses a change, the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister added.
- Chennai’s arterial Anna Salai caves in, authorities blame tunnelling work for metro: A state bus and a car were trapped in the sinkhole that was formed.
- No government jobs, benefits if you have more than two children, says Assam’s draft population policy: The state government has also proposed to prevent people with a history of child marriage from entering service.
- TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar gets interim bail after being booked for molestation: A case had been lodged against him at a police station in Andheri East after multiple women accused him of harassing them.
- Shia’ite cleric from Iraq urges Bashar al-Assad to step down but criticises US strikes in Syria: The move is significant as Shia-dominate Iran is one of the principal backers of the Syrian government.