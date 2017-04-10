Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday launched the app and website “BharatKeVeer” on the occasion of Shaurya Diwas. He thanked the government for helping him fulfil his dream with the launch of the platform that will provide financial help to the families of soldiers killed in action.

“Everybody wants to connect to people in uniform in their pain,” Kumar said. “It was a small dream and to fulfil this dream, our government really helped us. I want to thank everybody with my folded hands. My father was in Army and I am here as his son. Thank you everyone.”

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh was present at the event. “It has been our constant effort to ensure that a family of a martyr who is killed in action does not get a compensation amount less than a crore,” Singh said. ”I have said that I am even ready to spread my hands and seek funds from my countrymen in this regard.”

In March, the actor donated Rs 1.08 crore – Rs 9 lakh each – to the families of the 12 Central Reserve Police Force jawans killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. “Kumar’s gesture exhibits his patriotism and devotion towards the country in general and towards the CRPF in particular,” the paramilitary force had said. Rajnath Singh, too, had appreciated the deed. “The generosity of Shri Akshay Kumar is highly commendable. This gesture will inspire others to come forward and help the families of martyrs,” he had said on Twitter.