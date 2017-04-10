The Hyderabad Police on Monday filed a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Raja Singh for hate speech. A video has been circulating of Singh threatening to behead those against building a Ram temple at the disputed Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya. The complaint was registered by Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson of local organisation Majlis Bachao Tehreek, PTI reported.

“Some people are saying that they will create ruckus if Ram Mandir is built in Ayodhya. I welcome the ones who are warning of dire consequences. We have been waiting for years to behead such traitors,” he was quoted as saying in the clip.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh distanced itself from Singh and condemned his statements, saying that they were violent. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shaina NC also said that action might be taken against the MLA. She said that prime Minister Narendra Modi has pressed that there is “no space in a free and elected democratic society for people who choose to be the so-called moral custodians”, PTI reported.

The Ayodhya case is currently being heard by the Supreme Court. On March 21, the Supreme Court had suggested resolving the long-standing dispute outside court. The bench had asked BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to mediate the talks among the parties concerned, but the litigants had rejected the suggestion and sought a panel of Supreme Court judges as mediators.