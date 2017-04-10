The big news: TN health minister in focus in RK Nagar cash-for-votes scam, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: PDP wants the Anantnag by-poll in J&K postponed, and British travellers may have to share their personal information for entry into the US.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Health Minister Vijaya Baskar one of the main culprits in RK Nagar cash-for-votes scam, says EC: The polling monitor had cancelled the by-elections and said they will be held ‘when the vitiating effect created by the distribution of money and gift items gets removed’.
- Toll in clashes during Srinagar by-polls rises to eight, voter turnout stands at a new low of 7.14%: Train services between Baramulla and Banihal have been suspended for security reasons, and there will be no internet in the Valley till April 12.
- British travellers may have to share their personal information to be allowed entry to US, say reports: Besides the UK, other American allies such as Germany and France will be subjected to this policy.
- NDA leaders to meet allies today to mark ‘growing strength’ and discuss future strategy: Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and a number of Union ministers will attend the meeting in Delhi.
- What action will BJP take against leader who made racist remark about ‘South Indians’, asks Congress: Discrimination cannot be allowed in secular India, said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
- ‘Dalits dig wells but are denied water, they make idols but are denied entry to temples’: The remarks were made by Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot to highlight caste-based discrimination still prevalent in society.
- Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad books Air India ticket but takes Rajdhani Express to Delhi: He was scheduled to fly business class with the airline on the same flight on which he had assaulted a crew member on March 23.
- Central Bank of India customer wins Rs 1 crore under government scheme to promote digital payments: The lucky winner had made a transaction of Rs 1,590 using the RuPay debit card facility.
- Lalu Prasad Yadav cries conspiracy, defends family’s ownership of controversial plot outside Patna: The BJP alleged that the land on which Bihar’s biggest mall is being built was given to the RJD chief by a hotelier in exchange for railway hotels.
- Russian computer programmer arrested in Spain reportedly over US election hacking: Pyotr Levashov’s wife was told he was being held over a computer virus linked to Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential polls.