A look at the headlines right now:

Health Minister Vijaya Baskar one of the main culprits in RK Nagar cash-for-votes scam, says EC: The polling monitor had cancelled the by-elections and said they will be held ‘when the vitiating effect created by the distribution of money and gift items gets removed’. Toll in clashes during Srinagar by-polls rises to eight, voter turnout stands at a new low of 7.14%: Train services between Baramulla and Banihal have been suspended for security reasons, and there will be no internet in the Valley till April 12. British travellers may have to share their personal information to be allowed entry to US, say reports: Besides the UK, other American allies such as Germany and France will be subjected to this policy. NDA leaders to meet allies today to mark ‘growing strength’ and discuss future strategy: Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and a number of Union ministers will attend the meeting in Delhi. What action will BJP take against leader who made racist remark about ‘South Indians’, asks Congress: Discrimination cannot be allowed in secular India, said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. ‘Dalits dig wells but are denied water, they make idols but are denied entry to temples’: The remarks were made by Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot to highlight caste-based discrimination still prevalent in society. Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad books Air India ticket but takes Rajdhani Express to Delhi: He was scheduled to fly business class with the airline on the same flight on which he had assaulted a crew member on March 23. Central Bank of India customer wins Rs 1 crore under government scheme to promote digital payments: The lucky winner had made a transaction of Rs 1,590 using the RuPay debit card facility. Lalu Prasad Yadav cries conspiracy, defends family’s ownership of controversial plot outside Patna: The BJP alleged that the land on which Bihar’s biggest mall is being built was given to the RJD chief by a hotelier in exchange for railway hotels. Russian computer programmer arrested in Spain reportedly over US election hacking: Pyotr Levashov’s wife was told he was being held over a computer virus linked to Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential polls.