Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who is in India on a four-day visit, headed delegation-level bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. The two countries signed a total of six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), including one on tackling terrorism and organised crime together, ANI reported today.

However, the much-anticipated Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, talks for which were initiated during the time of former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, did not feature among the six MoUs.

The two leaders discussed a range of topics covering defence, environment, trade and sports, NDTV reported. While Turnbull promised to provide more educational opportunities to Indian students, Modi praised the Australian prime minister for visiting India and giving it a chance to “shape new priorities in a strategic partnership”. Modi added that the two sides had reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and would soon hold talks on economic cooperation as well.

Modi also said that in a globalised world, challenges like terrorism and cyber crime extended beyond the boundaries of a region, and emphasised on the need for stability in the India-Pacific zone.

Turnbull, who arrived in the country on Sunday, also said that Australia was looking forward to exporting uranium to India as soon as possible. Earlier in the day, he was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He also laid a wreath on the grave of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Later, he met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

This is Turnbull’s first bilateral visit to India since assuming office in September 2015.