Flipkart acquires eBay’s India operations as part of $1.4-billion fund-raising deal: The e-commerce major said it has raised its largest amount in 10 years from Tencent, eBay and Microsoft. ‘Your well-being is our #1 priority,’ Snapdeal founders tell employees amid reports about takeover: We will ensure that there are positive professional and financial outcomes for the team as the way forward becomes clear, wrote Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video set aside Rs 2,000 crore each with eye on Indian market: Both video streaming services aim to boost their original content and acquire material from various production houses. Rushing to roll out GST could be detrimental, push deadline to October 1, says P Chidambaram: In an interview to ‘The Indian Express’, the Congress leader said the four Bills would need amendments in the next two years because they were ‘imperfect’. Religare to sell its stakes in health insurance arm: A consortium of investors, led by private equity fund True North Managers, will buy the stakes for Rs 1,040 crore. Central Bank of India customer wins Rs 1 crore under government scheme to promote digital payments: The lucky winner had made a transaction of Rs 1,590 using the RuPay debit card facility. Airtel, BSNL tie up with Nokia to bring 5G connectivity to India: The two telecom companies have signed MoUs with the phone manufacturing firm, reports said.