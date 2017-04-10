Bharti Airtel and state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited have signed memoranda of understanding with Nokia to introduce 5G connectivity in India, The Economic Times reported on Monday. Nokia currently supplies 4G equipment for Airtel’s network in nine circles, including in Mumbai, Gujarat, West Bengal and Kerala.

“Thoughts behind these MoUs would be to introduce 5G here, and what are the steps required for the same, besides identifying applications to define the target segment, which will lead to a complete 5G strategy for telcos,” head of Nokia’s India Market, Sanjay Malik, told the English daily.

Nokia is setting up a research and development centre in Bengaluru to better understand the requirements of potential 5G stakeholders in the country. “The MoU will help BSNL draw a framework for transition from the current network to futuristic 5G network,” BSNL Chairman Anupam Shrivastava had told PTI in February this year.

Samsung and Reliance Jio have partnered to bring 5G connectivity to India. 5G is expected to be launched in developed countries by 2020, and in India by 2022.