A complaint has been made against cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu for making purportedly inappropriate jokes on The Kapil Sharma Show, where he is a celebrity judge. In a letter to Punjab Chief Secretary Karan A Singh, complainant HC Arora said the content of the show was “vulgar, has double-meanings and obscene”, according to The Indian Express. Arora, who is an advocate in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, is the same person who had earlier filed a PIL against Sidhu for compromising his ministerial duties by appearing on the same television reality show.

The complainant quoted a few jokes from the April 8 episode of the show and said the “dialogues offended my conscience while viewing the show along with my wife and daughters”. In the letter, he wrote, “The ‘comedy’ of Kapil Sharma, and particularly that of Navjot Singh Sidhu was replete with vulgar, double-meanings and obscene dialogues. It violated various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, as well as those of the Information and Technology Act.” He has asked the chief secretary to convey the matter to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. “The situation has reached such alarming proportions that the chief minister must rein his colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu,” Arora added.

This comes at a time when the verdict on Sidhu’s TV appearance is due. Although Punjab Attorney General Atul Nanda had clarified that there was no conflict of interest between Sidhu’s office as a state Cabinet minister and his appearance on a television reality show, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had cited “propriety and morals”. The next hearing of the case is on May 11.