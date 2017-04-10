Twelve-year-old Tye Trujillo, the son of Metallica bass guitarist Robert Trujillo, will soon play for American nu metal band Korn. The youngster will replace the band’s bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu in an upcoming tour of South America that will begin at the end of April.

Tye, who is part of a band of preteens called The Helmets, will tour Chile, Peru, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia with Korn. In a Facebook post on April 8, the band said, “We are bummed Fieldy can’t join us on this run but [we are] excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye. We look forward to welcoming our brother Fieldy back when we return to the States in May.”

Arvizu is expected to rejoin his bandmates for the Carolina Rebellion festival on May 6, the Facebook post added.

Here’s Trujillo showing off his chops: