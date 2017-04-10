A look at the headlines right now:

India stays release of 12 Pakistan prisoners after Kulbhushan Jadhav is sentenced to death: They were to be repatriated on Wednesday. Flipkart acquires eBay’s India operations as part of $1.4-billion fund-raising deal: The e-commerce major said it has raised its largest amount in 10 years from Tencent, eBay and Microsoft. Centre tells SC it is developing ‘rubber-based shots’ to replace pump action guns: The pellets were used as a last resort, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said. Tamil Nadu farmers protest in the nude outside Prime Minister’s Office, demand drought relief fund: The BJP said the Tamil Nadu state government was instigating the protestors. ‘Your well-being is our #1 priority,’ Snapdeal founders tell employees amid reports about takeover: We will ensure that there are positive professional and financial outcomes for the team as the way forward becomes clear, wrote Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal. India and Australia sign six MoUs, promise to work together to tackle terrorism: The Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, however, did not figure on the list of MoUs. China takes credit for rescuing Tuvaluan carrier in the Gulf of Aden, ignores Indian Navy’s role: New Delhi on Sunday had said naval forces of both the countries had worked together as they responded to an alert sent out by the UK’s maritime organisation. You can now download 3,000 maps made by the Survey General of India, but only if you have Aadhaar: This will ensure that ‘only Indians’ use the service, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said. Madhya Pradesh stares at prohibition as CM says all liquor shops will slowly be shut down: Stocks of nine companies incurred heavy losses after the announcement. Man who set his wife on fire not a murderer as he didn’t realise it would kill her, rules Bombay HC: The court said it was clear that Hanumant Chavan had not intended for her to die as he had tried to douse the flames and taken her to hospital.