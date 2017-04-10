The big news: India livid as Pakistan sentences Kulbhushan Jadhav to death, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Flipkart acquired eBay’s India operations, and the Centre said it was developing rubber-based shots to replace pump action guns.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India stays release of 12 Pakistan prisoners after Kulbhushan Jadhav is sentenced to death: They were to be repatriated on Wednesday.
- Flipkart acquires eBay’s India operations as part of $1.4-billion fund-raising deal: The e-commerce major said it has raised its largest amount in 10 years from Tencent, eBay and Microsoft.
- Centre tells SC it is developing ‘rubber-based shots’ to replace pump action guns: The pellets were used as a last resort, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said.
- Tamil Nadu farmers protest in the nude outside Prime Minister’s Office, demand drought relief fund: The BJP said the Tamil Nadu state government was instigating the protestors.
- ‘Your well-being is our #1 priority,’ Snapdeal founders tell employees amid reports about takeover: We will ensure that there are positive professional and financial outcomes for the team as the way forward becomes clear, wrote Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal.
- India and Australia sign six MoUs, promise to work together to tackle terrorism: The Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, however, did not figure on the list of MoUs.
- China takes credit for rescuing Tuvaluan carrier in the Gulf of Aden, ignores Indian Navy’s role: New Delhi on Sunday had said naval forces of both the countries had worked together as they responded to an alert sent out by the UK’s maritime organisation.
- You can now download 3,000 maps made by the Survey General of India, but only if you have Aadhaar: This will ensure that ‘only Indians’ use the service, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said.
- Madhya Pradesh stares at prohibition as CM says all liquor shops will slowly be shut down: Stocks of nine companies incurred heavy losses after the announcement.
- Man who set his wife on fire not a murderer as he didn’t realise it would kill her, rules Bombay HC: The court said it was clear that Hanumant Chavan had not intended for her to die as he had tried to douse the flames and taken her to hospital.