The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which seeks to “save lives” by bringing in a number of reforms to the Motor Vehicles Act. With this legislation, the Road Transport Ministry aims to impose heavy penalties on traffic violators, crack down on the issuance of fake driving licences and also rid the sector of corruption, The Indian Express reported.

The Bill’s other provisions include making automakers accountable for design defects in vehicles that can lead to mishaps and also protecting good Samaritans such as doctors from legal harassment in connection with road accidents, according to Deccan Herald.

“I believe saving lives is more important than building highways. This new Bill seeks to address that,” said Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in the Lok Sabha. He added that by the time the Bharatiya Janata Party completed fives years at the Centre, 50% of the 1.5 lakh people, who lose their lives in road accidents every year in India, will be saved. “We are working towards it,” he said.

Gadkari emphasised on the Bill ensuring that “no bogus driving licences would be made, and there would be no theft of the vehicles once there is e-governance”. He said that with e-governance, people can register for driving licences online. “Even I, being a minister, will not be able to get a licence without going through the processes of passing the exams and tests,” he added.

The legislation has also introduced a tenfold hike in the compensation granted to the family of accident victims from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh to be paid by insurance firms.

The Bill was passed by a voice vote after several amendments proposed by the Opposition were rejected, but Gadkari assured the leaders that their concerns would be addressed. The legislation will come up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.