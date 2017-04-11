A look at the headlines right now:

India stays release of 12 Pakistan prisoners after Kulbhushan Jadhav is sentenced to death: They were to be repatriated on Wednesday. Man opens fire in California school, kills wife, a student and then himself: One more student was injured in the incident that took place in a classroom which had 15 children with special needs. Personal laws such as triple talaq cannot deny Muslim women their rights, says Centre: In an affidavit, it has urged the Supreme Court to examine whether practices such as nikah halala and polygamy were, indeed, an intrinsic part of Islam. Lok Sabha passes amendments to Motor Vehicles Act that includes heavy fines for traffic violators: Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Bill seeks to save lives, crack down on fake driving licences and bring in transparency to the sector. EC postpones Anantnag bye-elections to May 25: The decision comes after violence marred the Srinagar bye-polls on Sunday. Flipkart acquires eBay’s India operations as part of $1.4-billion fund-raising deal: The e-commerce major said it has raised its largest amount in 10 years from Tencent, eBay and Microsoft. Tamil Nadu farmers protest in the nude outside Prime Minister’s Office, demand drought relief fund: The BJP said the Tamil Nadu state government was instigating the protestors. India and Australia sign six MoUs, promise to work together to tackle terrorism: The Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, however, did not figure on the list of MoUs. Madhya Pradesh stares at prohibition as CM says all liquor shops will slowly be shut down: Stocks of nine companies incurred heavy losses after the announcement. China takes credit for rescuing Tuvaluan carrier in the Gulf of Aden, ignores Indian Navy’s role: New Delhi on Sunday had said naval forces of both the countries had worked together as they responded to an alert sent out by the UK’s maritime organisation.