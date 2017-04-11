The big news: Pakistani prisoners' release stayed after Jadhav's death sentence, and 9 other stories
Other headlines: California school shooting left two adults, including the shooter, and a student dead, and the Centre said polygamy is not a religious practice
A look at the headlines right now:
- India stays release of 12 Pakistan prisoners after Kulbhushan Jadhav is sentenced to death: They were to be repatriated on Wednesday.
- Man opens fire in California school, kills wife, a student and then himself: One more student was injured in the incident that took place in a classroom which had 15 children with special needs.
- Personal laws such as triple talaq cannot deny Muslim women their rights, says Centre: In an affidavit, it has urged the Supreme Court to examine whether practices such as nikah halala and polygamy were, indeed, an intrinsic part of Islam.
- Lok Sabha passes amendments to Motor Vehicles Act that includes heavy fines for traffic violators: Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Bill seeks to save lives, crack down on fake driving licences and bring in transparency to the sector.
- EC postpones Anantnag bye-elections to May 25: The decision comes after violence marred the Srinagar bye-polls on Sunday.
- Flipkart acquires eBay’s India operations as part of $1.4-billion fund-raising deal: The e-commerce major said it has raised its largest amount in 10 years from Tencent, eBay and Microsoft.
- Tamil Nadu farmers protest in the nude outside Prime Minister’s Office, demand drought relief fund: The BJP said the Tamil Nadu state government was instigating the protestors.
- India and Australia sign six MoUs, promise to work together to tackle terrorism: The Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, however, did not figure on the list of MoUs.
- Madhya Pradesh stares at prohibition as CM says all liquor shops will slowly be shut down: Stocks of nine companies incurred heavy losses after the announcement.
- China takes credit for rescuing Tuvaluan carrier in the Gulf of Aden, ignores Indian Navy’s role: New Delhi on Sunday had said naval forces of both the countries had worked together as they responded to an alert sent out by the UK’s maritime organisation.