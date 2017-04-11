The 101st Pulitzer Prize winners were revealed on Monday, with Pulitzer Prize Administrator Mike Pride announcing the recipients at Columbia University, New York. Author Colson Whitehead won the fiction award “for a smart melding of realism and allegory” in his book The Underground Railroad. Lynn Nottage bagged the drama award for her “nuanced yet powerful”, Sweat.

The journalism awards went out to some of the biggest stories in the past year. David Fahrenthold of The Washington Post won the Pulitzer for national reporting for his focus on US President Donald Trump’s work on charities. Fahrenthold had also broken the story of the Access Hollywood recording from 2005 in which Trump can be heard making lewd remarks about women.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the McClatchy Company, and The Miami Herald, who had unearthed the Panama Papers story, were awarded for explanatory reporting. The New York Times won three Pulitzers for breaking news photography, international reporting and feature writing. Freelance photographer Daniel Berehulak won the honour for his photo essay titled “They Are Slaughtering Us Like Animals”, which depicted the violent crackdown on drugs in the Philippines.

The Pulitzer Prize for music went to composer Du Yun for Angel’s Bone, “a bold operatic work that integrates vocal and instrumental elements and a wide range of styles”. Sociologist Matthew Desmond bagged the award in the general nonfiction category for his “deeply researched exposé” Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City.

You can find the full list of winners here.