Social activist Subhas Haldankar was allegedly murdered by a gang on Sunday night in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area, reported The Indian Express. As many as 11 people, including a former Congress corporator, have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to reports, Haldankar, who was on his way back home on Sunday night, was allegedly stopped by two of the accused at Kharalwadi area in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Haldankar had put up banners highlighting the lack of basic amenities in Kharalwadi ahead of the civic elections in Maharashtra in February, which had irked Congress corporator Sadguru Kadam.

After an argument between Haldankar and the accused, one of the men picked up a concrete block and threw it at Haldankar’s head, reported The Indian Express. Others too threw concrete stones at him, injuring him fatally. Haldankar was then taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Kadam had blamed Haldankar for his loss during the recently-concluded municipal elections, reported Pune Mirror. “When Haldankar was raising issues in the area, Kadam felt that Haldankar was campaigning against him in his ward,” the tabloid quoted an unidentified supporter of Haldankar’s as saying. Residents of the Kharalwadi area took out a silent march on Monday seeking action against the accused.

One of the eye-witnesses, Rushikesh Kate, lodged a complaint with the Pune police who arrested the 11 accused, The Indian Express reported. “The court remanded all accused persons to police custody for eight days,” Assistant Police Inspector RR Thubal told the English daily.