A 10-metre crack has been spotted at the same place on Chennai’s arterial road Anna Salai, which had caved in on Sunday, The Hindu reported on Tuesday. “There has been a crack for 10 metres in Anna Salai near the same spot,” unidentified Chennai Metro Limited officials told the newspaper. “This is from the impact of Sunday’s incident.”

The local administration said part of the road had been sealed off for repair work after the crack was spotted on Monday. “The engineers are performing drilling now to inspect the site,” the newspaper reported, quoting Metro officials.

The cave-in took place while tunnel boring work for the Chennai Metro rail was being carried out between Thousand Lights and AG-DMS. However, the Metro authorities said the cave-in was a result of loose soil.

“The cave-in must have taken place owing to loose soil. We have tried our level best to tunnel below 20 feet so it doesn’t disturb the upper layer of soil. However, metro pipelines and other road construction work makes the soil loose,” said Sruthi Ravindran, a Public Relations Officer associated with the Chennai Metro Rail.