Pakistan’s death penalty for Kulbhushan Jadhav is an act of premeditated murder, says Sushma Swaraj: The minister warned Islamabad of how the decision would affect its ties with India as there was ‘no evidence of any wrongdoing’ by the former Navy officer. China remained top executioner, India carried out zero death penalties in 2016, says Amnesty report: Last year saw a near 37% drop in the number of executions carried out annually worldwide – 1,032 in 23 countries from 1,634 in 25 countries. Petrol pumps to remain shut on Sundays from May 14 unless Centre meets dealers’ demands: A consortium of 53,000 fuel bunk operators is also considering cutting back working hours to a one-time shift of eight to nine hours. United Airlines drags passenger out of an overbooked flight, social media outraged: The airlines apologised for the ‘overbook situation’, but not for the incident. Pulitzer Prizes announced, Colson Whitehead wins fiction award, The New York Times gets three for journalism: The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and The Miami Herald were honoured for explanatory reporting for their Panama Papers scoop. A lion and a bear, the last surviving animals of a Mosul zoo, flown out of Iraq: Simba, the male lion, and Lula, the female bear, have been taken to Jordan by the Four Paws International, an animal welfare group. Even uttering ‘talaq’ 300 times will not materialise into a divorce, says AIMPLB vice president: Dr Maulana Syed Kalbe Sadiq said an amendment in the Muslim rule was the ‘need of the hour’. It was an indefensible slip on my part, Tarun Vijay says about ‘black South Indians’ remark: The word ‘black’ was not used in reference to any other state – it was, like we say in Hindi – people of all colours are around us, said the BJP leader. Man opens fire in California school, kills wife, a student and then himself: One more student was injured in the incident that took place in a classroom which had 15 children with special needs. Lok Sabha passes amendments to Motor Vehicles Act that includes heavy fines for traffic violators: Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Bill seeks to save lives, crack down on fake driving licences and bring in transparency to the sector.