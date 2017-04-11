Re-polling will be held in 38 polling stations under the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 13, the Election Commission said on Tuesday, according to PTI. The Lok Sabha constituency, where bye-polls were held on April 9, saw large-scale violence in which eight protestors died and a very low turnout of 7.14%.

The bye-poll in Anantnag constituency, which was to be held on April 12, has already been postponed to May 25. The People’s Democratic Party has fielded Tasadduq Mufti, the brother of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, from Anantnag.

The Union Home Ministry had advised the Election Commission against conducting bye-elections for the Srinagar and Anantnag seats this month. Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi had issued a letter right after the polling dates were announced on March 10, saying that the atmosphere in the state was not conducive for elections and asked the poll monitoring body to delay it for a few months.