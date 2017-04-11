External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday asked Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, to draft a resolution on the matter of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer who was sentenced to death by Pakistan on Monday. Swaraj, who addressed both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, walked up to Tharoor and asked him to draft a statement of solidarity that would be adopted by Parliament, NDTV reported.

Tharoor said he was glad to take up the assignment as Jadhav’s death sentence was a matter that affected everyone. He added that he first sought permission from Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha. Once the statement is drafted, it will be vetted by the Prime Minister’s Office and may then be presented before both Houses of the Parliament.

Swaraj on Tuesday cautioned Pakistan against the consequences its bilateral ties with India will face if it goes through with the death penalty it imposed on Jadhav. A Pakistan military court had sentenced Jadhav to death on charges of spying on the country as an agent of the Research and Analysis Wing.

“There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Kulbhushan Jadhav. This is an act of premeditated murder,” Swaraj said in the Rajya Sabha, adding that the Centre will “go out of the way to save him”.