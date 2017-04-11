Four people were injured in Ranchi on Tuesday after violence erupted when Bajrang Dal members, who had taken out a rally on Main Road to mark Mahavir Jayanti, allegedly played an objectionable song in front of a mosque.

Clashes began after members from both the communities hit the road and started raising slogans. The authorities deployed several platoons of policemen who had to resort to lathicharge to quell the protesting crowds. The situation was under control by evening, local reports said.

Apart from Ranchi, Bokaro also faced some communal tension on Tuesday. It began brewing after a cattle head was found in front of a house in a busy market area in Saudagar area, reported Dainik Jagran. Sub Divisional Police Officer RK Mehta’s suffered a fracture on his hand when both the communities pelted stones at each other.