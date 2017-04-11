Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced a new set of tariffs, packaged as the “Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan” offer, days after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India had asked it to withdraw its Summer Surprise offer. Under the new scheme, Jio Prime members who had not joined the summer offer, as well as new subscribers, can get unlimited calls, SMS, 4G internet and Jio apps for three months by paying a nominal fee.

Existing Jio Prime users will get 1GB a day worth of 4G internet for three cycles of 28 days by paying a one-time fee of Rs 309. They will get 2GB a day of 4G data for the same duration by paying Rs 509 once.

New users, on the other hand, will have to pay Rs. 408 (Rs 99 for Jio Prime + Rs 309) for the 1GB a day offer and Rs 608 for the 2GB a day offer. These offers will also be valid for three months.

On March 31, Jio had announced that it would extend the deadline for its Prime membership till April 15. Under the Jio Summer Surprise offer, Prime members who had made their first recharge payment of Rs 303 got three months’ complimentary services. “The paid tariff plan will be applied only in July, after the expiry of the complimentary services,” the company had said in a statement.

However, it had to withdraw the offer following an order from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. “Jio accepts this decision…is in the process of fully complying with the regulator’s advice,” the Mukesh Ambani-owned company had later said.