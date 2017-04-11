A look at the headlines right now:

1. Kulbhushan Jadhav can appeal against his sentence within 60 days, says Pakistan’s defence minister: Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had called the death sentence ‘premeditated murder’.

2. Election Commission orders re-polls at 38 polling stations in Srinagar: The new set of votes will be cast on April 13.

3. HIV/AIDS Bill passed in Lok Sabha, with a verbal commitment to provide free treatment to all: The controversial clause that promises access to treatment to the infected only ‘as far as possible’ remains.

4. Panjab University students clash with police during protest against fee hike: Several demonstrators were taken into preventive custody after a case of rioting and damage to public property was registered against them.

5. After Trai snub, Reliance Jio launches new services through its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer: Existing Jio Prime users will get 4G internet up to 1GB a day by paying Rs 309 and 2GB a day for Rs 509.

6. Chhattisgarh will soon implement total ban on liquor, says Chief Minister Raman Singh: Singh’s decision is reportedly influenced by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

7. Four people injured in violence during Bajrang Dal members’ rally near mosque in Ranchi: Violence erupted when Bajrang Dal members, who had taken out a rally to mark Mahavir Jayanti, allegedly played an objectionable song in front of a mosque.

8. Yogi Adityanath orders 24-hour power supply in district headquarters at second Cabinet meeting: Villages across the state will get 18 hours of uninterrupted electricity.

9. Madhya Pradesh bans plastic and polythene bags from May 1 as they kill cows: The ban will not apply to other plastic items such as buckets.

10. Sushma Swaraj asks Shashi Tharoor for help to draft a resolution condemning Jadhav’s death sentence: Tharoor said he was glad to take up the assignment as Jadhav’s fate was a matter that affected everyone.