The lawyer of one of two Stockholm truck attack suspects on Tuesday said that Rakhmat Akilov has admitted to his crime in front of a Swedish court. “His position is that he admits to a terrorist crime and accepts therefore that he will be detained,” said lawyer Johan Eriksson, adding that the judge has asked not to divulge details.

The 39-year-old native from Uzbekistan has been remanded in judicial custody for a month, reported Reuters. During his stay in custody, Akilov will not be allowed to use mobile communications among many other restrictions. The other arrested accused is no longer a suspect in the attack that killed four people, according to BBC.

Akilov was arrested from a northern suburb of Stockholm hours after the attack. The Swedish police said Akilov was known to the security services. Akhilov, who had move to Sweden and applied for residency in 2014, was put on a wanted list in February after he went missing. He was facing expulsion orders since December 2016.

The police told Reuters that the construction worker had hijacked a beer truck and driven it into pedestrians on a busy street in Sweden’s Stockholm, before driving into a department store on April 7. Of the four dead, two were Swedish, one was a Briton and the other a Belgian.