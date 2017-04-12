Three Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including suspended Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirti Azad’s wife Poonam Azad, joined the Congress on Tuesday. Sarita Kambojia and Rajeev Mishra were the other leaders to switch to the Congress in the presence of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Maken, Hindustan Times reported.

“She [Poonam Azad] has come with her friends from AAP, and we have given her a new responsibility in the Congress. We want to assure her that we will keep on raising the issue of Purvanchal and Mithilanchal,” Maken said.

Poonam Azad had joined the AAP only five months ago, in November 2016, after quitting as the BJP’s spokesperson and vice president of its Delhi unit. Her husband had been suspended from the BJP in December last year on charges of “anti-party activities” after he had levelled charges against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in connection with the Delhi District Cricket Association case.

“My father-in-law Bhagwat Jha Azad was a former Congress chief minister [of Bihar. The Congress is like home to me, it’s like a mother to me,” Poonam Azad said, further hinting at a possibility of Kirti Azad switching over to the Congress camp, as well. “Only the time will tell, anything can happen, just wait,” NDTV reported.