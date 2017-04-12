The big news: Pakistan says Jadhav has 60 days to appeal against sentence, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A Borussia Dortmund football team bus was hit by explosions in Germany, and Trump's Press Secretary Sean Spicer apologised for Hitler comment.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kulbhushan Jadhav can appeal against his sentence within 60 days, says Pakistan’s defence minister: Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had called the death sentence ‘premeditated murder’.
- Borussia Dortmund football team bus hit by explosions in Germany, one player injured: The bus was taking the players for their Champions League quarter-final match against AS Monaco when the incident took place.
- White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer apologises for saying Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons: He has drawn severe criticism for comparing Syria’s Bashar al-Assad with the Nazi leader, who killed millions of Jews in gas chambers during the Holocaust.
- Suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad’s wife Poonam Azad and two others quit AAP, join Congress: She did not rule out the possibility of her husband switching camps, as well.
- Stockholm attack suspect admits to committing a ‘terrorist crime’ in Swedish court: The 39-year-old native from Uzbekistan has been remanded in judicial custody for a month.
- Parliamentary panel gives clean chit to Manmohan Singh in connection with 2010 Commonwealth Games scam: Public Accounts Committee chairperson KV Thomas said the former PM or his office did not do anything wrong.
- Panjab University students clash with police during protest against fee hike: Several demonstrators were taken into preventive custody after a case of rioting and damage to public property was registered against them.
- After Trai snub, Reliance Jio launches new services through its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer: Existing Jio Prime users will get 4G internet up to 1GB a day by paying Rs 309 and 2GB a day for Rs 509.
- Chhattisgarh will soon implement total ban on liquor, says Chief Minister Raman Singh: Singh’s decision is reportedly influenced by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
- Yogi Adityanath orders 24-hour power supply in district headquarters at second Cabinet meeting: Villages across the state will get 18 hours of uninterrupted electricity.