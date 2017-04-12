A look at the headlines right now:

Kulbhushan Jadhav can appeal against his sentence within 60 days, says Pakistan’s defence minister: Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had called the death sentence ‘premeditated murder’. Borussia Dortmund football team bus hit by explosions in Germany, one player injured: The bus was taking the players for their Champions League quarter-final match against AS Monaco when the incident took place. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer apologises for saying Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons: He has drawn severe criticism for comparing Syria’s Bashar al-Assad with the Nazi leader, who killed millions of Jews in gas chambers during the Holocaust. Suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad’s wife Poonam Azad and two others quit AAP, join Congress: She did not rule out the possibility of her husband switching camps, as well. Stockholm attack suspect admits to committing a ‘terrorist crime’ in Swedish court: The 39-year-old native from Uzbekistan has been remanded in judicial custody for a month. Parliamentary panel gives clean chit to Manmohan Singh in connection with 2010 Commonwealth Games scam: Public Accounts Committee chairperson KV Thomas said the former PM or his office did not do anything wrong. Panjab University students clash with police during protest against fee hike: Several demonstrators were taken into preventive custody after a case of rioting and damage to public property was registered against them. After Trai snub, Reliance Jio launches new services through its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer: Existing Jio Prime users will get 4G internet up to 1GB a day by paying Rs 309 and 2GB a day for Rs 509. Chhattisgarh will soon implement total ban on liquor, says Chief Minister Raman Singh: Singh’s decision is reportedly influenced by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Yogi Adityanath orders 24-hour power supply in district headquarters at second Cabinet meeting: Villages across the state will get 18 hours of uninterrupted electricity.