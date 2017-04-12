A leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing in West Bengal on Tuesday issued a threat to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying he would reward Rs 11 lakh to anyone who beheaded her. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Yogesh Varshney made the statement while expressing his anger over action taken by the Suri Police in Birbhum district on a rally to commemorate the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Sunday, NDTV reported.

“When I saw the video [of the police action], I only had one thought...that if anyone gets me Mamata Banerjee’s head, I will give them 11 lakh,” Varshney is seen saying in a clip. “Mamata Banerjee never allows Saraswati Puja celebrations, fairs during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti processions. She organises Iftar parties and always supports Muslims,” DNA reported.

#WATCH Aligarh:BJP Youth wing leader Yogesh Varshney offers Rs 11 lakhs for WB CM's head after a lathicharge in Birbhum on Hanuman Jayanti pic.twitter.com/JR77MgzptV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2017

Describing Banerjee as a “demon”, he alleged that the police had brutally beaten up participants of the rally in Birbhum, some 180 km from Kolkata. The BJP youth wing leader said the rally had been taken out by devotees of Ram and not by any particular political party.

The Suri Police had not granted the organisers permission to hold the procession despite assurance that participants would not carry arms. At least 10 people were arrested in the incident, according to CNN-News18.