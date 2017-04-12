Taiwan has banned the sale and consumption of dog and cat meat in the country, AP reported on Wednesday. The government has amended its laws to protect animals against cruelty. Taiwan is the first country in Asia to impose such a ban, The Guardian and BBC reported.

Taiwan has doubled the penalty for animal cruelty in an effort to stop ill-treatment of animals. It is two years in prison and a fine of 2 million Taiwan dollars ($65,000) after the changes on Tuesday. Repeat offenders can face jail term of up to five years and stiffer fines.

People found selling or eating dog or cat meat will be fined up to 2,50,000 Taiwan dollars (around Rs 5,17,160). The government may also choose to make their identities public. Anyone caught pulling an animal on a leash while driving a car or riding a motorcycle will be fined up to 15,000 Taiwan dollars (around Rs 32,335).

President Tsai Ing-wen has two cats and three dogs.

Taiwan had passed a legislation in 2001 banning the use of meat and fur of pets like cats and dogs for “economic purposes”. Hong Kong had banned the slaughter and sale of dog and cat meat during British colonial rule.